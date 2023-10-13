Logan Paul makes final call on Dillon Danis showdown after suffering cut on the eye during face off with 'El Jefe'

Logan Paul recently confirmed that he will show up to fight Dillon Danis this weekend despite suffering a nasty cut during an altercation at their face-off.

Paul is set to welcome Danis to the boxing world on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Their bout will be one-half of a unique dual-headliner event, with Tommy Fury vs. KSI as the other headliner.

Ahead of their fight this weekend, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis faced fans and reporters at the XSeries10 pre-fight press conference. Exchanging nasty insults throughout, the two men attempted to face off.

As they walked towards each other, Paul threw a water bottle at Danis, and 'El Jefe' responded by striking the WWE star in the head with a microphone.

Given that the altercation left Paul bleeding from the side of his face, many thought 'The Maverick' would be forced to pull out of the fight. However, Paul recently confirmed that he plans on showing up no matter what.

Logan Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed his intentions to fight. Claiming that the stakes went up after Danis' actions, he wrote:

"Dillon can't escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher."

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: KSI shares an update on 'The Maverick' after press conference altercation

KSI recently opened up about the highly anticipated boxing event set to go down in Manchester this weekend and shared some updates on the Logan Paul fight. The SIDEMEN star iterated that his fellow YouTuber was not seriously injured but was rather annoyed at getting cut in the face before his outing.

As mentioned, Paul and Danis got into a physical fracas before they even had a chance to come face-to-face at their recent pre-fight press conference. While 'The Maverick' was left bleeding off the side of his face, it appears the injury isn't as bad as many previously thought.

In a recent interview with All Out Fighting, KSI confirmed that Logan Paul was alright and Danis' microphone attack only left a bump. He said:

"Logan's good. I went to go see him. He's all good. He's ready to fight. If anything, he's very angry and he can't wait to get his hands on Dillon... It's just a little bump... He'll be fine."

Interestingly, in case either Paul or Danis pull out of their scheduled fight, former UFC star Mike Perry has weighed in to step in as the replacement fighter. However, it seems 'Platinum's services may not be required this time.