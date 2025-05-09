Logan Paul mocked by Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko over declined $15 million boxing offer

Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko has recently mocked WWE megastar Logan Paul for declining a massive $15 million boxing offer.

Cheuko has been providing his protective services to the Argentine footballer since his move to Inter Miami CF in 2023. Since then, the two have been spotted together on several occasions, especially during football matches and family outings. Cheuko is well-trained in combat sports and often shares training videos on social media.

On the other hand, 'The Maverick' has not competed in boxing since his disqualification victory against Dillon Danis in 2023. He recently claimed that he had declined a $15 million to fight Messi's bodyguard because he wants to focus on his WWE career. Instead, he called out Cheuko for a bare-knuckle fight on the streets of Puerto Rico, to which Cheuko responded by advising Paul to stop making excuses and sign the contract. He said:

"Listen [Logan], you're so cute with your blonde hair. Why [are] you getting nervous? Stop the drama. So now you find another excuse. Last time you said, you're [a] WWE superstar, and now you told me—come to Puerto Rico to fight in the streets—without gloves, without mouth guard. Stop the drama, you already know we cannot do that."

He added:

"You are not a gangster, and I am not a kid. We are not gonna fight on the streets. So now, sign the contract and stop [making excuses]. What is the next excuse? You're gonna tell me you're an astronaut, let's fight on the moon? Stop excuses [and] sign the contract. I promise I am not gonna knock you out in the first round. Take it easy."

Check out Cheuko's comments about Logan Paul below:

Logan Paul ready to rematch Bradley Martyn for $100,000

Logan Paul recently appeared on Adin Ross' stream, where he admitted that he would fight influencer Bradley Martyn again for a sum of $100,000. Paul and Martyn engaged in a secret bare-knuckle MMA bout last year, with the WWE star reportedly getting the job done in a very short time.

'The Maverick' shared that he would be willing to fight the right opponent for free. In light of this, Ross asked him if he would fight Martyn for $100,000. Paul responded:

"I would fight Bradley for $100K."

Check out Logan Paul's comment below (11:38):

