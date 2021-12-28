What Pokemon box did Logan Paul open?

The 25th anniversary of Pokemon back in February 2021 saw Logan Paul splurging and breaking open a Pokemon Trading Card Game First Edition box. The box in itself was worth a whopping $1M.

The entire process was streamed live on Logan Paul's official YouTube channel. The stream was viewed by over 200,000 Pokemon enthusiasts from all over the world.

Building the experience of the break, Logan Paul waltzed into the set of the stream in a life-sized costume. He was dressed as one of, if not the most, beloved Pokemon, a Charizard.

Ken Goldin from Goldin Auctions was present on-site to offer a professional outlook on all the cards that the YouTuber pulled. Goldin offered Paul and his fans a tremendous amount of insight into the value of the cards.

Within the first 30 minutes, Paul managed to retrieve one holographic Chansey and the most sought-after card in the biz, a holographic Charizard. He subsequently went on to draw two more Chanseys, another Charizard, a Blastoise, a Venasaur, an Alakazam, two Raichus, a Gyarados and a Mewtwo.

Catch the entire segment of the iconic Pokemon TCG First Edition box break with Logan Paul below:

Logan Paul's wild quest to acquire all First Edition boxes in the world

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Logan Paul chronicled his quest to collect as many First Edition Pokemon boxes as possible. This adventure left a serious dent in his bank account, costing him around $2,000,000.

After months of struggle and interstate flights, Logan Paul managed to accumulate a tally of six First Edition boxes. Paul's obsession with the trading cards has attracted a tremendous amount of attention from fans around the globe.

His fixation with the commodity has boosted the hype surrounding it to new levels. This resulted in the prices of the boxes and cards soaring to new heights. What used to be sold at $510 in 2007 was being sold at between 300K-$400K.

Watch how Logan Paul started off on his collection of First Edition Pokemon boxes right here:

Logan Paul has fought three times inside the boxing ring. He faced fellow YouTuber KSI and legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather.

While Paul has been away from the squared circle since he went the eight-round distance with Mayweather, he has been helping his younger brother Jake Paul train for his outings inside the ring.

