Logan Paul recalls confrontation with "washed up, cracked out" Conor McGregor at Donald Trump's inauguration, dismisses being afraid of the Irishman

Logan Paul claims he once would have feared Conor McGregor, but that’s no longer the case. Recalling a recent encounter during Donald Trump’s inauguration, Paul says McGregor, once a feared UFC champion, has become a shadow of his former self.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Paul revealed that he and his brother, Jake Paul, unexpectedly shared a bus with McGregor before the event. Tensions rose when McGregor threatened to “slap the head off” both Paul brothers and their longtime rival, KSI. However, instead of feeling intimidated, Logan and Jake laughed at the Irishman’s trash talk:

“He said he’s going to slap me, Jake and KSI and then you can see me and Jake like belly laugh. We’re fully laughing at what used to be one of the scariest, baddest men on the planet."

Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"As a person who used to be a big fan of Conor McGregor, like back in the day he pioneered crossover boxing, all of that stuff, I watched it back and I actually felt sad. I was like this is a statement that at one point would have actually made us feel fear and now two YouTubers are laughing at this washed up, cracked out fighter, who’s unhinged and there’s no truth in what he’s saying.”

Check out Logan Paul's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul announces new reality show with brother Jake Paul

Logan and Jake Paul are bringing their lives to the screen in a new HBO Max reality series, Paul American, premiering Mar 27. The eight-episode show will conclude with a season finale on May 15.

According to HBO executive Nina Rosenstein, the series offers an intimate look at the brothers beyond their influencer personas.

The series will feature their parents, Logan’s fiancée Nina Agdal, their daughter Esme, and Jake’s girlfriend, Olympic medalist Jutta Leerdam. Paul American promises a raw, behind-the-scenes look into the brothers' personal and professional lives.

In a joint statement, the Paul brothers said:

"We’ve built our lives in front of the world, but PAUL AMERICAN is the raw, unfiltered truth behind everything you think you know about us. It isn't just about the headlines or the viral moments — it’s about the journey that got us here. ...It’s real and honest, showing the world a side of us they’ve never seen, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this story with our fans." [H/t: USA Today]

Check out the official poster of the show below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.