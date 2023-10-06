Logan Paul reveals concerning injury days before Dillon Danis fight; leaves Jake Paul shocked

Logan Paul recently revealed a concerning injury just days prior to his bout against Dillon Danis and left Jake Paul shocked.

'The Maverick' is set to return to the squared circle against former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis on October 14 in Manchester, England. Ahead of what would be his first fight since his 2021 bout against Floyd Mayweather, Paul spoke about a concerning injury.

During a recent appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul, Logan Paul revealed that he had broken his wrist. However, it is worth noting that it was a joke and Paul was pretending to be hurt just to bait Dillon Danis. Upon being asked about his wrist during the show, he said:

"I broke it, again...yeah, I'm able to fight for sure...a couple of days ago in training, I landed a punch wrong and have some wrist problems, I broke my wrist in the past."

He added:

"I'll be honest bro, I didn't fu*king break my wrist alright? I didn't break my wrist. I know, I lied. Because, I will tell you why, because I'm not trying to scare Dillon away from this fight."

Catch his comments in the video below (4:35):

Dillon Danis hits back at Logan Paul after being warned about "more counts" of legal action

Dillon Danis is facing legal charges after posting personal photos and videos of Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. The supermodel also obtained a restraining order against him. Speaking about the legal battle between Agdal and Danis during the same episode BS w/ Jake Paul, Paul warned the former Bellator fighter of more counts of legal action and said:

"You don't gotta get into details and there's more counts coming. It's heavy dude, I'll be honest it's a fu*king 50-caliber adamantium bullet to the dome. He's fu*ked, we are about to catch a predator on October 14th bro."

Responding to the comments made by Logan Paul, Dillon Danis clapped back at 'The Maverick' and claimed that he is not "built for the fight game." He said:

"Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this pu**y doesn’t deserve me I’m out."

Check out Danis' post below:

