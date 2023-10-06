"He isn’t built for the fight game" - Dillon Danis fires back after Logan Paul warns about "more counts" of legal action

Dillon Danis fired back after Logan Paul issued a warning about additional legal actions.

'The Maverick' and Danis are slated for a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured bout in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

However, the anticipation of the fight has been filled with controversy. Ever since the fight was announced in July, 'El Jefe' adopted a provocative stance, sharing personal photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. Danis' social media antics led to legal repercussions, including Agdal taking legal action and obtaining a restraining order against him.

During a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, Logan Paul claimed that more legal repercussions are on the horizon for the 30-year-old BJJ grappler:

"You don't gotta get into details and there's more counts coming. It's heavy dude, I'll be honest it's a fu*king 50-caliber adamantium bullet to the dome. He's fu*ked, we are about to catch a predator on October 14th bro."

Dillon Danis retorted on X (formerly Twitter) to the WWE star's remarks with his own pointed comments:

"Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this pu**y doesn’t deserve me I’m out."

Dillon Danis reveals substantial legal expenses in battle with Logan Paul and Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis has recently shared the significant financial burden he's grappling with due to the legal fallout resulting from his relentless social media shenanigans aimed at Logan Paul's fiancée.

During his appearance on American streamer Adin Ross' Kick stream alongside Andrew Tate last month, 'El Jefe' discussed the monetary strain caused by his legal dispute. He also expressed concerns that Paul might be using the situation to pressure him into withdrawing from their upcoming fight:

"I think he [Logan] doesn't wanna fight me. I think he's just trying to get me to pull out somehow so then he looks like the hero. I don't know, that's bullsh*t. This is all going through him. Even if I win the case, I still have to pay over $400,000 in attorney fees, and lawyer fees. So, it's like, just bullsh*t. When I'm promoting a fight, this is the biggest he's ever done or event he's ever done, and I made the whole event."

