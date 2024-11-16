Logan Paul shares brutally honest reaction to "motherf**ker" Drake betting $355,000 on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is favored to beat Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match, at least by Drake, whose $355,000 bet on 'Iron Mike' greatly upset Logan Paul. A clip of 'Maverick' reacting to the rapper's bet has caught fire on social media, and he is none too pleased with it.

Not only was Logan upset over Drake betting against his brother, he also seemed astonished at the very idea that someone would favor Tyson to win, almost as if the notion itself is offensive. In fact, Logan even referred to the Canadian hip-hop star in less than flattering terms.

"This motherf**ker Drake bet $355,000 on Mike Tyson."

Check out Logan Paul's reaction to Drake's bet on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson:

Trending

Expand Tweet

Regardless, Tyson has vowed to emerge victorious, even losing his temper at a reporter who dared suggest a hypothetical scenario where he'd lose. Despite being 58 years old, 'Iron Mike' feels that he is more than ready to defeat a boxer of Jake's caliber, given that 'The Problem Child' isn't particularly skilled.

He is powerful and has a decent grasp on certain fundamentals, but he does not move his head off the center line, keeps his chin exposed, and doesn't have the best movement off the back foot. How that could disadvantage him against one of boxing's all-time great pressure fighters in Tyson remains to be seen.

Logan once claimed he could beat Tyson in a boxing match due to the latter's age. However, Logan is the lesser boxer compared to his brother, lacking in power and having poor fundamentals and kinetic chaining.

Logan Paul issued his own prediction for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Logan Paul took to X/Twitter to react to 'Iron Mike' slapping Jake Paul, expressing mild indignation over it. However, in truly unsurprising fashion, he also took the opportunity to proclaim his brother the premature winner of the heavyweight main event.

"My brother got slapped by Mike Tyson, f**king iconic... but a grave error. This fight just became personal for Jake. Tomorrow's outcome will be utter devastation for Mike; the new face of boxing will be crowned tomorrow"

Expand Tweet

With so much anticipation preceding it, the arena will be at a fever-pitch by the time Tyson and 'The Problem Child' lock horns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback