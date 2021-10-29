Why did Logan Paul slap a guy outside a club in Los Angeles?

Logan Paul appeared to slap a heckler outside a Los Angeles club after he asked the YouTube star if he was a "p***y." The insult came after Paul refused to answer questions regarding heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Logan arrived at the Nightingale club in West Hollywood on Wednesday with his close friend Mike Majlak. They stood outside as a host of fans gathered to see them. Some of them started asking Paul if he's going to square off against Tyson next.

'The Maverick' refused to answer any questions and was suddenly taunted by a random guy, who said:

"Are you a p***y, or what?"

Watch Logan Paul slap a fan for using a derogatory word on him below:

Logan shoved the fan and slapped him before Majlak intervened and pushed the man aside. Club security arrived and ended up removing him from the scene.

The likes of Tana Mongeau, Bryce Hall, Charly Jordan, Harry Jowsey, Lil Tjay, Daisy Marquez and Santea were among the other celebrities at the club.

The legendary Mike Tyson is reportedly targeting a fight with Logan Paul next year

Mike Tyson claimed he was ready to fight either Logan Paul or his younger brother Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing bout sometime in the near future.

The former undisputed heavyweight world champion returned to action last November to face fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition outing. During a recent interview with Yahoo, finance journalist Zack Guzman asked Tyson if he was ready to take on Logan next. 'Iron Mike' responded:

"You're talking to me? About taking on... Maybe. I'm an old man, you know? I don't know what I could do now. Anything is possible, you know, because by doing this we have a great exponent of charities to give to so the charities win both way."

Watch Mike Tyson in conversation with Zack Guzman below:

Zack Guzmán @zGuz



: "You talking to me? About taking on- HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA"



Asked the legendary, 55-year-old Mike Tyson if he'd be able to take on YouTuber @LoganPaul in his next fight. His answer just set a new record as my favorite response ever: @MikeTyson : "You talking to me? About taking on- HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA" Asked the legendary, 55-year-old Mike Tyson if he'd be able to take on YouTuber @LoganPaul in his next fight. His answer just set a new record as my favorite response ever:@MikeTyson: "You talking to me? About taking on- HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA"https://t.co/wuvk8k96Yz

Logan Paul last fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout. The duo faced off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in June this year. In the absence of judges, the fight went the distance and no winner was announced.

