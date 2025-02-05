Logan Paul suggests punishment for Bryce Mitchell that involves Ilia Topuria in light of the Arkansas native controversially defending Adolf H*tler

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell is under fire after making inflammatory comments on the ArkanSanity podcast, where he was seemingly in support of Adolf Hi*ler before the late Nazi leader's drug use. 'Thug nasty' also made controversial statements about the Holocaust.

UFC CEO Dana White strongly condemned Mitchell’s statements, calling them “beyond disgusting” and emphasizing H*tler’s role in the deaths of millions. However, White confirmed Mitchell would not face official punishment, citing free speech.

The combat sports community has largely denounced Mitchell’s remarks, with several fighters and personalities speaking out. Among them is Logan Paul, who addressed the controversy on his IMPAULSIVE podcast:

“For me personally, he is who he is. People are paying attention to him only because the UFC has platformed him and has given him this this stage to perform and he has, you know, has an audience. So now if you're making that organization look idiotic or degrading the entire organization because it's not fighter Bryce Mitchell, it's UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell. "

Paul suggested that instead of removing Mitchell from the UFC, he should be forced to fight featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, the featherweight champion, as a form of reckoning:

"In my head I could see a world where there's some recourse… Personally I wouldn't remove it... I think it's great. I think I have it because it kind of maybe goes against the free speech angle, which I respect… You make him fight Ilia Topuria to prove, you know, you give him a chance, but he just gets f**king killed and then you cut him off.”

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

Logan Paul set to face Rey Mysterio in WWE RAW

Logan Paul is set to face former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio on next week's RAW, marking their first encounter in 464 days. Their last match was at Crown Jewel 2023, where Paul challenged Mysterio for the United States Championship.

This upcoming bout offers Paul a chance to secure a spot in the Elimination Chamber event, scheduled for March 1 in Toronto.

