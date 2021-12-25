Watch: When Logan Paul surprised Mike Tyson on 'Impaulsive' podcast with a pigeon 

Mike Tyson is an admant lover of pets, especially pigeons. So much so that Logan Paul surprised 'Iron Mike' with a pigeon in his appearance on the show.

Mike Tyson has loved pigeons ever since he was a kid. He credits his love for the birds to the neighborhood of Brooklyn, USA where he was brought up. Upon being asked about his love for birds on the Impaulsive podcast, the former heavyweight world champion said:

"It's just what we do in the neighborhood, it's just culture and you know why, because the coolest, the toughest guys have them."

Watch Logan Paul surprise Mike Tyson with a pigeon on Impaulsive below:

Apart from housing several hundred pigeons at his home, Mike Tyson also has a pet dog named Mars.

In his prime, he even had three pet tigers named Boris, Storm and Kenya.

How did a pigeon lead to Mike Tyson's first street fight?

Mike Tyson wasn't always the ferocious knockout artist that we know him as. His road to becoming arguably the most intimidating boxer on the planet started with a squabble over a pigeon. Tyson had his first street fight as a kid after someone stole one of his birds.

In an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Mike Tyson talked about how a pigeon led to his first street fight after someone ran away with one of his birds. He said:

"I ran after him, 'please give me my bird, please, please can I have my bird'. [He said] 'Oh you want your bird?' smacked me, 'You want this?' He ripped the bird's head off, hit me with the bird, threw blood on me, smacked me around. So my friends said 'Mike, fight him, don't be afraid just fight him and if you beat you up I'll help'. You know he never planned on jumping in if I got my butt kicked, I know that.I just fought, it's not like I was sensational. I was just flailing away, and I guess I hit him more than he hit me, so I won I guess."

As mentioned by Tyson, his first time in a fight wasn't an impressive showing. However, it is interesting how a pigeon led Tyson to become one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Watch Mike Tyson talk about his first street fight below:

