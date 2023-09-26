Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis drug test: Why are the two debating the fairness of anti-doping?

The Dillon Danis and Logan Paul online drama is intensifying with every new development. The duo are set to compete in a boxing match on Misfits Boxing’s October 14 fight card.

Influencer boxing has become synonymous with drama, below-the-belt attacks, and questionable public conduct by competitors. The build-up to Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis has also been the same.

Dillon Danis previously accused Paul of using steroids to enhance his performance. Logan Paul’s response to the accusation revealed that there was no drug testing clause in their contract when the fight was made. However, he agreed to get a drug test if Danis would agree to do an STD test.

As the drama continued on, it was recently revealed that Dillon Danis and Logan Paul would indeed undergo a pre-fight drug test for their match. The news was revealed via IFN Boxing’s ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account.

The date, time, and other details of the drug test have not been made public yet. However, Dillon Danis has accused 'Maverick' of trying to manipulate the time of the test to ensure that the PEDs would be out of his system at the time the test will be conducted. Danis claimed on ‘X’:

“This is nonsense. Another scam by Logan Paul to pretend he's clean. Setting a specific day and time for a piss test is the easiest to beat in all of sports, especially for someone like him with experience. It's why the UFC switched to USADA.”

Read Dillon Danis’s reply to IFN’s ‘X’ post below:

Expand Tweet

Misfits Boxing Promoter reveals the nature of drug test for Dillon Danis and Logan Paul

Although Dillon Danis was demanding an Olympic-style drug testing involving USADA or VADA, Misfits Boxing promoter Mams Taylor conformed to Mirror Sports that they would be given a standard anti-doping test that the promotion insists upon. Spanish influencer Viruzz was caught cheating with the same test following his win over DK Money this past May.

Taylor told Mirror:

“They’re doing the tests administered by the PBA [Professional Boxing Association]. It’s a regular test that we do with fighters and it catches out people like we’ve seen with Viruzz. We saw he got caught and punished accordingly by the PBA.”

Mams Taylor insists that the test is credible and admits that they will eventually get to the more stringent Olympic-style testing as the organization grows. The co-headliners of the event, Tommy Fury and KSI have reportedly undergone VADA tests and they will be monitored regularly until the fight. However, Paul and Danis have not agreed to any such procedure(s).