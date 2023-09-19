Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis tickets: How much do they cost and how to buy?

Logan Paul is set to return to the squared circle against former Bellator star Dillon Danis on October 14.

As one would expect there is a lot of hype going into the fight and most of it can be credited to the fact that Paul hasn't fought anybody since his exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. However, Danis has certainly increased the anticipation for the bout with his relentless trash-talking online.

With under a month remaining for the fight, the tickets for the event taking place at the Manchester Arena have nearly sold out. It is worth noting that it is set to be arguably the biggest card in the influencer boxing scene with KSI and Tommy Fury also fighting on the same night.

For those who are looking to purchase tickets for the event, they can head over to Ticketmaster. The prices of the tickets start from £47 and go up to £2,253.

Jake Paul steps in to defend Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal from Dillon Danis

Going into the fight, Dillon Danis has seemingly made things very personal between him and Logan Paul by involving his fiance. The former Bellator fighter has been on a rampant run of taking shots at Nina Agdal by posting pictures of her with her former partners and degrading her image online.

Speaking of the same, Jake Paul believes that it is just a reflection of Dillon Danis' insecurity. During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, 'The Problem Child' hit back at Danis for 'exploiting Nina' and seemingly defended his brother's fiance by saying:

“When he tweets about anything other than Nina, no one cares, it doesn’t get good engagement. Yeah, he makes jokes, but it’s largely in part that he’s exploiting Nina and there are so many hurt males out there that can’t get girls and they’re the ones that are like ‘yeah, f*ck girls, f*ck women, I love what Dillon is doing’ and they know they won’t ever get a hot girl. Now they’re finding a way out to unleash their hate through this super hateful, insecure male who is clearly, clearly a very hurt person.”

Check out Jake Paul's full comments about Dillon Danis below [32:30]: