"They're massive!" - Logan Paul shares his experience of training with the Gronkowski brothers for the Floyd Mayweather fight

YouTuber Logan Paul will face boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on June 6.

In the lead up to the fight, Paul has revealed that he's completed sparring sessions with the famous Gronkowski brothers in an interview with TMZ Sports. NFL star Rob Gronkowski joined Paul in the interview as well.

Describing his experience sparring with the Gronkowski brothers, Logan Paul said-

"Alright, so, we made a video where I sparred all of the Gronkowski brothers, minus Rob [Robert Gronkowski]. Rob has got SuperBowls to win, he can't get hurt- Not that I'd hurt you, Rob, that's not what I'm saying- but he put his brothers on the line instead of [himself]. And so, yeah, I sparred all four of Robert's brothers. They are massive, by the way."

The Gronkowski brothers consist of five siblings: Dan Gronkowski, Gordie Gronkowski Jr., Chris Gronkowski, Glenn Gronkowski and NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

About what it felt like to step inside the ring with the Gronkowski brothers, Paul said-

"I am f***ing 6'2", 200 pounds, and I go in there, and all of Rob's brothers are towering over me. They are all taller than me vertically, they are all wider than me horizontally. Like, these are huge humans! Honestly, I walked in and I was like, 'Alright, I'm pretty sure I'm gonna kick their a**es, but I can not get hit. They don't know how to box but they got some power.' If they hit me, that could be it, man. It's Rob, but again and again and again."

I boxed the Gronkowski brothers... @RobGronkowski



Tomorrow on my YT channel 🥊 pic.twitter.com/YWqJCec8u5 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 12, 2021

Logan Paul reveals who the toughest Gronkowski brother is

In the course of the interview, Logan Paul was asked which Gronkowski brother provided him with the toughest competition. The YouTuber replied-

"I'm gonna be honest, I think the first one, Glenn? The youngest Gronk. I'm gonna be honest, he had a quick jab. He had a little quick jab that he caught me with right off the rip and I was like, 'Alright, I gotta do something about it.' And then I did."

Logan Paul's version of his fight poster with Mayweather.... pic.twitter.com/MaQBf1iRKr — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) May 10, 2021

