"Long live 'Darth Rigatoni'" - Fans loving Mikey Musumeci's sinister side after dominant submission win over Gabriel Sousa

Gabrial Sousa learned the hard way that making Mikey Musumeci angry would cost him a beating and a savage roasting. After Musumeci secured the submission victory at ONE 167 on June 7, he went off against Sousa during his post-fight interview.

The full interview was reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel, as they wrote the video's description with:

"ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci got HEATED after his intense bantamweight submission grappling battle with rival Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167!"

Trending

'Darth Rigatoni' directed his anger to Sousa, who had been holding on to his submission victory three years ago and used it to talk thrash against him in the lead-up to their rematch inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Furthermore, the Evolve MMA representative also mentioned all his critics and haters for adding more fuel to his motivation to get the revenge victory against his Brazilian nemesis. This allowed Musumeci to tap into his darker personality.

This new aura and personality of Musumeci have also delighted the fans, especially users @kiruoful, @jfdelavia, @tirathielfey, @mordiop2352, and @Ghostfaceee420, as they chimed in with their comments:

"New Mythical Fighter unlocked: Angry Mikey."

"I didn't know Mikey had this much potential to be a savage hahaha "I submitted him easy as fuck". Long live Darth Rigatoni"

"I just submitted him easy as FUCK" bro has to retire after that absolute thrashing and roast"

"Angry musumeci SCARILY DIFFERENT."

"Fired up Mikey is pure fuckin gold."

Screenshot of fans' comments

Mikey Musumeci extended his unbeaten run in ONE Championship and bagged another $50,000 bonus

After tying his head-to-head record with Sousa, Musumeci has collected his seventh straight victory under the world's largest martial arts organization, adding him to his incredibly stacked pile of notable wins, which included the likes of Masakazu Imanari and Shinya Aoki.

This latest triumph by the 27-year-old BJJ savant has also earned him another $50,000 bonus from ONE Honcho Chatri Sityodtong.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 via the free event replay.