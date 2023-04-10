Stephan Bonnar vs. Forrest Griffin is considered to be the most important bout in the history of the UFC. The two locked horns back on April 9, 2005, in the finale of the very first season of The Ultimate Fighter.

While the highly captivating contest was a treat to watch for the fans, it also served great benefit to the organization, which was struggling to survive at the time.

For 15 minutes, fans looked in awe at the two highly motivated men who were pushing each other to their limits. By the end of it, the company had struck gold in terms of breaking through the mainstream barriers.

Now, longtime MMA fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate 18 years of the historic Stephan Bonnar vs. Forrest Griffin bout. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Stephan Bonnar vs. Forrest Griffin: How many times did they fight in the UFC?

Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin fought each other twice in the octagon. Their first bout, as mentioned earlier, was in the season finale of TUF in 2005. Griffin won the bout via unanimous decision.

The two locked horns inside the octagon yet again after over a year in August 2006. While it wasn't quite like their first matchup, the bout was once again won by Forrest Griffin via unanimous decision.

Following the rematch, it was revealed that Stephan Bonnar tested positive for boldenone, a banned anabolic steroid, and was suspended for nine months.

Their matchups had a great impact on their careers as well, and while Griffin went on to become a champion, Bonnar faded away from MMA and turned his attention to pro-wrestling.

Stephan Bonnar tragically passed away at the age of 45 last year on December 22 due to presumed heart complications while working.

