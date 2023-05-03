Look back at Ahmed Mujtaba’s crazy triangle finish of Abraao Amorim

Pakistan's proudest son and ONE lightweight standout Ahmed Mujtaba is heading for the most high-profile bout of his career at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III this weekend. 'The Wolverine' will face American MMA star 'Super' Sage Northcutt in front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5th.

Fighting an American star in ONE's first on-ground live event on US soil, Mujtaba is not letting the pressure get to him. If you want to see proof, watch his bout with Brazil's Abraao Amorim late last year.

Fighting on the lead card of ONE 163, Ahmed Mujtaba was confident and relaxed against the very game Abraao. The Brazilian fighter upped the intensity mid-way into the first round while the Pakistani warrior remained pliant and fluid.

In a neck-to-neck battle, both fighters never let the other gain any sort of momentum. Near the end of the first round, however, Abraao made a tactical mistake by allowing himself to be caught in a triangle choke as he was attempting ground-and-pound.

ONE posted a video of the submission finish by Ahmed Mujtaba:

"Will Ahmed Mujataba blow the crowd away with an ICONIC finish when he takes on Sage Northcutt on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 🔥 @ahmed_aka_wolvverine"

That triangle choke was as tight as they come. Coming into his massive showdown with Northcutt this weekend, it seems 'The Wolverine' has other plans for his American foe.

Ahmed Mujtaba told ONE:

“I would love to knock this guy out because I love knockouts. But you never know what happens in the game. It’s just a seconds-game away like my previous fight. The triangle was within seconds. You never know where the game is going. Insha-Allah on fifth of May I’m going to smash this guy.”

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down at the soldout 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5th and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes