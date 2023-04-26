Look back at Alyse Anderson’s gutsy submission win over Asha Roka

ONE atomweight star Alyse Anderson is heading for a career-defining bout. She faces former world title challenger and former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

On May 5, 'Lil' Savage' will face the full force of the Muay Thai specialist's striking prowess that has caused problems even for world champions in the past. Considering how she dispatched her last opponent, however, Anderson is ready to take on all the punches, kicks, knees and elbows from Stamp.

At ONE 157 last year, Alyse Anderson showed her grit and resilience as she survived an early knockdown courtesy of Indian national boxing champion Asha Roka. 'Lil' Savage' showed tremendous heart and composure amidst the chaos as she defended herself while finding ways to turn the tide in her favor.

The tides indeed turned as Anderson, who received her BJJ purple belt a few weeks back, kept her cool and found an opening for a slick triangle choke. As Roka went for the finish, Alyse Anderson went for an armbar, which she then transitioned into a fight-ending triangle choke.

In her post-fight interview, Alyse Anderson spoke about how she got the come-from-behind submission win:

“I was a little nervous... She hits a lot harder than I was expecting. Especially when it went to the ground and I ended up on my back. I felt the armbar was slipping and I knew if she pulled it out, the transition was going to be there. I felt her arm was a little bit in so I didn’t know, but I didn’t let go right away because I actually didn’t feel her tap. So, you know my coaches say never let go until the ref pulls you off, so I may have held onto it a little longer on accident.”

ONE Fight Night 10 is set for 1stBank Center in Colorado, and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

