Look back at Demetrious Johnson’s clinical submission of Thai megastar Rodtang from ONE X

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson is gearing up for his next flyweight world title defense—and fans can relive his clinical submission of Rodtang from ONE X.

'Mighty Mouse' and Rodtang competed in the promotion's first-ever custom rules bout in March 2022, with rounds alternating between Muay Thai and MMA rules.

The flyweight champ scored a rear-naked choke submission in the second round to earn the victory. The result served as Johnson's second submission win inside the Circle having locked in a guillotine on Yuya Wakamatsu in his ONE debut.

Relive Demetrious Johnson's submission over Rodtang below:

Demetrious Johnson excited to fight in front of sold-out crowd, explains what he learned from KO loss to Moraes

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will headline the sold-out event at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in what will be the third leg of their historic trilogy.

The former UFC flyweight champ spoke to Liam Harrison about competing in front of an American crowd and what he learned from his knockout loss to Moraes. Johnson stated:

“I’m just super excited to be back in the US. I mean the last time I fought here was in 2018, so super pumped. It’s a sold-out arena in Colorado, I’m very grateful.”

The champ added, saying:

"So, [ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion] Rodtang, fighting him, one of the dangerous strikers on the feet in ONE Championship, it kinda like, you know, [made me realize that] 'I could take a shot' Like I took a clean shot from Rodtang and I was like, 'Okay, I can take a shot'. And then coming back to fight Adriano, the second time, I was like 'Okay, well, you know, it's gonna happen. I'm going to push the pace and try to make him fight me and see what happens'. "

Be sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes conclude their historic trilogy in a flyweight world title bout live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

Watch the flyweight champ's interview on Liam Harrison's podcast below:

Poll : 0 votes