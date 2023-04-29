Look back at Rodtang’s incredible display of sportsmanship with Jacob Smith

ONE Championship is looking back at Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s incredible displays of dominance and respect at ONE 157.

Squaring off with ONE debutant Jacob Smith in the opening round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament, ‘The Iron Man’ delivered another brilliant display of utter dominance against the British newcomer. Following his impressive performance, Rodtang showed immense respect for his opponent, as seen in a recent video clip shared by the promotion on Instagram.

“Respect above all else 🙏 “The Iron Man” is ready to back up his nickname when he defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video! 🏆 Who you got?”

On May 5, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will return for a highly anticipated ONE world title clash with Mexico’s first WBC Muay Thai champion, Edgar Tabares. The bout will be featured in the co-main event slot when ONE Championship makes its long-awaited U.S. debut, invading the 1stBank Center in Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The event will feature a trio of ONE flyweight world title fights, all starting with New Jersey native Mikey Musumeci defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship against Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai. In the main event of the evening, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will attempt to defend his title against the man he took it from, Adriano Moraes.

‘The Iron Man’ has looked virtually unbeatable in the art of eight limbs, securing 11-straight victories under the ONE Championship banner. If he can make it to 12-in-a-row, the next step will likely lead him to an opportunity at two-title glory.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

