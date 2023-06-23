Look back at Tawanchai’s soul-crushing finish of Jamal Yusupov

Before Tawanchai makes his kickboxing debut this August, look back at his soul-crushing finish of three-time Russian kickboxing champion Jamal Yusupov.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion defended his belt for the first time on February 24 at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II on Prime Video.

He returned to the foray with great momentum after having fought and dethroned former Lumpinee Stadium alumni Petchmorakot Petchyindee. With the dawn of a new era, the newly-crowned world champion has become the target of every fighter in the stacked featherweight division.

‘Yeniceri’ Jamal Yusupov believed he would be that guy who could take Tawanchai into deep waters and make him work hard to keep his world title.

Right from the onset, Tawanchai maintained careful distance from his opponent with a series of lightning fast push kicks as ‘Yeniceri’ tried to pressure forward. But that didn’t deter the Turkish veteran to stop moving forward even if it meant putting his body in jeopardy.

However, as fans soon witnessed, it was an even bigger mistake to go through Tawanchai without checking his kicks.

On the third low kick, Yusupov folded immediately with pain, waving off the fight as he limped slowly towards the ropes to catch his breath. Referee Olivier Coste stopped the fight at the 49-second mark after witnessing the unbelievable scene.

Relive Tawanchai’s soul-crushing finishes below:

Now, the 24 year-old phenom is gearing up for one his biggest tests yet as a martial artist. He will compete under the kickboxing ruleset for the first time to stake his claim for the divisional belt, which Chingiz Allazov currently holds at featherweight.

He is officially booked to fight Georgian power striker Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Friday, August 4 on U.S. primetime.

