LOOK: Fans and athletes greet Jackie Buntan a happy birthday

Fans and fighters showed their support for Jackie Buntan by wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram.

On July 2, Buntan celebrated her 26th birthday. The strawweight Muay Thai fighter is a beloved member of the ONE Championship roster, leading to tons of comments when she made an Instagram post in Hawaii with the caption saying:

“So this is 26 🤓 🎂 to more life 🤞🏼”

The comment section was filled with birthday wishes, including some saying:

“Happy birthday 🎂” - Jonathan Di Bella

Instagram comment

“Happy birthday, jackie!! 🥳🥂” - Denice Zamboanga

Instagram comment

“Happy Birthday! 🎉🎂” - Tiffany Van Soest - Glory Kickboxing super bantamweight world champion

Instagram comment

“Happy birthday mate” - Liam Harrison

Instagram comment

“Happy 26th Birthday Killer! Embrace your youth and keep doing what you're doing! Pinay power❤️🙌👏😍"

Instagram comment

Jackie Buntan made her ONE Championship debut in February 2021 after establishing a Muay Thai record of 21-5. After winning her first three fights by decision, Buntan suffered her first loss in the promotion against Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in April 2022.

Eight months later, the American bounced back with a unanimous decision win against Amber Kitchen. Buntan last fought on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on US soil.

Jackie Buntan made a statement against Diandra Martin with a first-round knockout in front of the American crowd. The impressive win was enough to have fans intrigued to see a rematch between her and Sundell. Only time will tell if ONE Championship decides to schedule the fight next.

Poll : 0 votes