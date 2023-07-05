LOOK: Fans pick how Demetrious Johnson should fight Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci has talked in length about how Demetrious Johnson is his dream opponent in ONE Championship.

While Johnson isn't a Brazilian jiu-jitsu artist by trade, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion is among the best grapplers in mixed martial arts.

Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, developed quite a rapport with the MMA legend, and he plans to share the Circle with Johnson in a submission grappling match.

Although there are no official announcements regarding this dream fight, Sportskeeda MMA asked fans to pick which stipulation Johnson and Musumeci should fight in.

Fans were offered two choices: Only Submission Grappling or Both MMA and Grappling.

Johnson and Musumeci were both in the ONE Fight Night 10 card this past May in Denver, but it was in January that the dream match gained traction.

Musumeci was in the ONE Fight Night 6 card to defend his gold against Gantumur Bayanduuren, while Johnson was on hand for commentary duties.

In an interview after the card, Johnson said he'd love to have a grappling match with Musumeci.

Johnson, however, said that it could be an extremely quick match once 'Darth Rigatoni' isolates a limb.

"Yeah, I'm probably down to grapple with Mikey Musumeci," said Johnson. "I mean, he's a wizard. I think with me, we'd grapple before we even grappled in the circle. I told him, I was like, 'Dude, once you grab my legs, I'm tapping because I am not going to play that game and test my flexibility.'"

Johnson added:

"I've had tears in my LCL and MCL before just fighting in mixed martial arts because my knees are pretty tight. So yeah, I'm totally down to do that. But I'm going to tap extremely fast. I don't have the resilience that Gantumur has with my knees."

