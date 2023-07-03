Demetrious Johnson felt a ‘huge size difference’ when Alyse Anderson collided with Stamp

Having shared the card with her at ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson was left impressed by the star potential and performance of Stamp Fairtex.

In May, both elite competitors had huge dates in their careers at the soldout 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

While the ONE flyweight world champion had the honor of headlining the promotion’s first-ever on-ground event in the United States, the female Thai star had the chance to make her U.S. debut.

Shockingly, it was clear to see that Stamp was already a star in North America, as she received an incredible welcome from the fans in the venue.

Facing off with American Alyse Anderson, the 25-year-old put on a hell of a show with her signature walkout and then topped it with her performance inside the Circle.

With a devastating body shot KO in the second round, Johnson was left stunned by how Stamp Fairtex has evolved as a mixed martial artist after making her name in ONE by competing in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

One aspect of the fight that could’ve gone against her was the physical advantages that Anderson held over her.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson revealed that as soon as he saw the two women up close and personal, it was clear that Anderson had some advantages that she could play into:

“I felt that there was a huge size difference when I saw Anderson compared to Stamp.”

In the end, the size difference wasn’t a factor in the fight as Stamp dominated the contest with her superior striking.

Producing back-to-back wins since her loss to Angela Lee at ONE X, Stamp has earned her second shot at a world championship in MMA.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1, she faces Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight title. The entire event will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

