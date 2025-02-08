"Look in the mirror and tell me you're not Mexican" - Sean Strickland makes hilarious speculation about Nina-Marie Daniele's ethnicity

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently made a hilarious speculation about Nina-Marie Daniele's ethnicity.

Strickland is scheduled to face Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 in a rematch from last year, where the South African won the fight via split decision. In his last outing, Strickland secured a split decision victory against Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Meanwhile, Daniele has gained a massive following in the MMA world due to her hilarious interactions with fighters. She mostly posts fighter interviews in which she asks funny questions which makes the interaction a must watch.

Strickland and Daniele share a close bond, which can be witnessed in their videos. Speaking to Daniele ahead of his fight on Saturday, the American native made a comment on her ethnicity. He said:

"Why are Mexicans so much into witchcraft. Look in the mirror and tell me you're not a Mexican."

Daniele replied to Strickland's comment by saying:

"You look more Mexican than me with that handlebar mustache."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Israel Adesanya gives his prediction for Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland rematch

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gave his prediction for the upcoming title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. Adesanya faced both du Plessis and Strickland in title fights and came up short against both men. Speaking on his YouTube channel FREESTYLEBENDER, Adesanya said:

"To be honest, it's gonna be Dricus [du Plessis] doing what he does and Sean Strickland might wrestle better, but he's not going to initiate it. If he can have his defense on point, he might be able to beat Dricus, but I think Dricus is just too tough..."

He added:

"I think Dricus is going to win, but he's going to do it the way he does - which is stubborn and take him down and try to beat Strickland up."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

