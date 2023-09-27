LOOK: Old rivals Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex run into each other at ONE Fight Night 14 fight week in Singapore

The embodiment of ONE Championship’s core value of respect was recently displayed by reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee and former world title challenger Stamp Fairtex, who were former foes inside the Circle.

Lee and Stamp bumped into each other in Singapore as both arrived in the Lion City for their respective preparations for the upcoming ONE Fight Night 14 event inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29, with Stamp headlining the event against Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title and Lee making a big announcement about her professional career.

Through Instagram stories, both the Thai and Singaporean-American superstars shared photos of their recent meeting, and Stamp captioned her photo with the ‘Unstoppable’ and her daughter Ava with:

“Look who i met? @angelaleemma”

The 27-year-old Lee added another story where she put their previous photo with Stamp 17 months ago in March 2022 as she noticed that they had similar poses, as she wrote:

“Ava & Stamp still throwing up fists and peace signs 👊🏽😍✌🏽”

Lee and Stamp fought each other in March 2022 at ONE: X for the undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title after the latter earned her shot by winning the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Tournament. The Evolve MMA and United MMA representative came out on top after surviving early trouble from the Fairtex Training Center athlete to score a second-round submission win for her fifth successive world title defense.

A rematch between the two atomweight superstars is yet to be determined because Stamp needs to win over her upcoming South Korean counterpart, and Lee must announce if she will keep on fighting after the devastating death of her younger sister, Victoria, in December 2022.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.