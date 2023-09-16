Stamp says opportunity to “make my family’s life better” keeps her driven in her career

By now, the main combat sports goal of Stamp Fairtex is to become a three-sport world champion. She has publicly stated this multiple times in various interviews. However, the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and atomweight Muay Thai world champion has a bigger motivation behind her than that.

The 25-year-old martial arts phenom, who is only one of the few athletes who simultaneously competes in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing in ONE Championship, unveiled the main catalyst for her continued hard work and strive for greatness.

In her most recent ONE Championship interview, the Faritex Training Center representative shared that putting her family in a better position in life is what drives her to compete under the world’s largest martial arts organization, thus showcasing her world-class skills to a global audience.

Stamp said:

"For inspiration, I think it was the idea that I wanted to make my family’s life better. I want my parents to have a better future."

The Thai sensation always aims to perform at her best, because once she does, she can receive additional incentives, particularly the $50,000 bonus that the promotion gives out during fight nights. This is on top of every fighter’s pay.

Stamp also understands the importance of investing early because she knows that fighting professionally is not forever, which is why she has already invested in durian farms to secure her and her family’s future.

Currently, Stamp is in the latter stages of her preparation for her important clash with fellow top atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which will happen inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.