LOOK: Sage Northcutt transforming into BJJ machine

ONE lightweight figher and MMA superstar Sage Northcutt is more than just a Karate prodigy, he is also a dangerous ground fighter. Now a BJJ brown belt, 'Super' Sage has tapped into his grappling acumen in his latest performance at ONE Fight Night 10 last month. Against Ahmed Mujtaba, the 27-year-old star pulled off a slick heel hook submission in just 39 seconds.

It seems that Sage Northcutt is truly elevating his ground game at this stage of his career. He recently posted a photo on Instagram with former world No Gi jiujitsu champion Fabio ‘Pateta’ Prado:

"Fun getting some gi jiu jitsu in!"

Prado is the head BJJ coach of Team Alpha Male in California, which is Northcutt's main MMA stable. With his help, 'Super' pulled off his majestic submission win last month at ONE Fight Night 10. It was a great comeback victory considering that he was hurt early in the fight but came from behind to finish a leglock.

The American MMA star was hurt by a stiff jab that knocked him to the ground. From there, Mujtaba immediately jumped on Sage Northcutt for the finish. In the middle of the fray, however, 'Super' Sage saw a needle in a haystack by clamping a heel hook for the finish. The win also got Northcutt a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

It was an impressive comeback story for Sage Northcutt after the terrible injury he suffered in his ONE debut almost four years ago. Northcutt spoke to ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the circle and discussed how his grappling has improved over the years that he's been away from the sport:

“My wrestling has improved a lot. I’ve been training with an incredible team. Urijah Faber here. Fabio. My wrestling and jiu-jitsu has improved a lot.”

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 event replay can be viewed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

