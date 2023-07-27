LOOK: Superbon puts in work with four-ounce gloves, teases potential Muay Thai bout

Superbon Singha Mawynn could be heading into his first Muay Thai bout under the ONE Championship banner.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was recently working on his elbows along with famed coach Trainer Gae. However, this time, he ditched the heavier gloves and worked on his strikes in the smaller four-ounce gloves.

ONE Championship Muay Thai bouts are fought wearing the smaller equipment, and Superbon’s decision to post his pad work while wearing four-ounce gloves further fueled the rumors that he’ll be fighting under Muay Thai.

He posted on Instagram:

“For health and fun @trainer_gae @superbon.trainingcamp 🔝💯.”

Superbon is one of the best kickboxers on the planet today and is ranked no.2 pound-for-pound in Beyond Kickboxing’s rankings. The Thai megastar made his ONE Championship debut in July 2020 and scored a unanimous decision win over old rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

He then became the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion when he knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan in October 2021. After defending the gold against Marat Grigorian at ONE X, Superbon relinquished the strap to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6.

Superbon has since bounced back from his defeat to Allazov when he head-kick KO’d Turkish dynamo Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 this past June.

It’s still unclear if the fighter will jump into Muay Thai for his next bout. The student of the iconic Buakaw will be a huge addition to ONE Championship’s ever-growing Muay Thai roster.

Superbon has a laundry list of potential opponents in the sport, and his status as one of the greatest Thai strikers could even land him a potential world title challenge against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.