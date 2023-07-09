WATCH: Superbon Singha Mawynn shows unreal gas tank during insane kicking drill

ONE Championship shared training footage of Superbon Singha Mawynn showcasing his high-level kicking technique.

Superbon has solidified himself as one of the top five kickboxers on the planet, and he’s arguably top two behind ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov. The Thai superstar has evolved his striking skills to a world-class level through hard work and training, which was recently shown in a video posted on social media.

ONE Championship posted footage on Instagram of the Singha Mawynn affiliate destroying pads with his kicks and added the caption:

“Unreal gas tank 🤯 Who do you want to see Superbon square off against NEXT? 👊”

Superbon was on top of the world after winning his first three ONE Championship fights against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. On January 13, the former featherweight kickboxing world champion was dethroned, when Chingiz Allazov knocked him out in the second round.

Five months later, the Thai superstar returned with a vengeance. He was matched up against Tayfun Ozcan and secured a knockout-of-the-year contender in the second round. The 32-year-old reminded everyone of his world-class abilities and plans to continue building momentum later this year.

On August 4, Chingiz Allazov looks to defend the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Marat Grigorian in the ONE Fight Night 13 main event. Regardless of who wins, there’s a chance that the Singha Mawynn affiliate will be fighting the winner for the crown.

Only time will tell which elite fighter ends the year as the king of the stacked featherweight kickboxing division.

