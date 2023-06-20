Chatri Sityodtong praises Superbon for ‘difficult’ KO of Tayfun Ozcan

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was in absolute awe with what he had witnessed at ONE Fight Night 1:Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video a couple of weeks ago in Bangkok.

Thai superstar, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn once again delivered a stunning knockout performance, sending his opponent, no.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun ‘Turbine’ Ozcan to the shadow realm with a high left kick to the jaw.

The fight was over in an instant as Ozcan’s lights went out even before he hit the canvas.

In an interview with South China Morning Post backstage after the event, Sityodtong talked about the knockout and why he was so impressed.

The Thai-Japanese multimillionaire businessman said:

“Again, most people, high-level strikers can go through a combination or receive a combination and have a beat before they actually initiate a counterattack. But to do it in the middle of receiving a combination is very, very difficult.”

Indeed, Superbon’s high head kick knockouts are an absolute joy to behold. In fact, the 32-year-old Bangkok native is making a habit of this type of knockout.

Fans can recall Superbon doing the same thing to legendary Italian-Armenian kickboxer Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan a couple of years ago, which won him the 2021 Knockout of the Year award.

If you happened to miss Superbon’s explosive knockout of Ozcan, you can still catch it online. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action that went down at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes