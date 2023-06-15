Superbon not impressed with Takeru Segawa, wants to see more

The world can’t wait to see former K-1 champion Takeru Segawa of Japan make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut this year, and rightfully so. Takeru is one of the hottest kickboxing talents in the world, and some say he’s the absolute best in the sport, pound-for-pound.

But not everyone is impressed. Just ask former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

While the 32-year-old Thai superstar believes Takeru is an other-worldly talent, he simply wants to see more from the Japanese star.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Superbon said:

“I want to see how bad it is if he has it. I only see him fight one time with Tenshin. Some people give up quickly and some people never give up.”

Superbon and the rest of the world will soon see what Takeru is capable of, as the Japanese stalwart signed with ONE Championship earlier this year.

Takeru is expected to join a stacked kickboxing and Muay Thai division, with potential matchups against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, and ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri on the cards, among others.

Superbon is fresh off a second-round knockout victory over no.5-ranked kickboxing contender Tayfun ‘Turbine’ Ozcan. The two locked horns at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, June 10.

