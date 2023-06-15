Superbon dares Takeru to fight outside of Japan to prove himself

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, like anybody, is curious to see how well recent ONE Championship signing Takeru Segawa does inside the circle. He is expected to make his promotional debut sometime later this year.

The 32-year-old Thai superstar knows that Takeru, a former K-1 champion from Japan, is widely considered one of the best kickboxers in the sport, pound-for-pound. But Superbon has openly criticized Takeru because of his preference to fight only in his native Japan.

As such, the Thai icon has issued a challenge to Takeru to get out of his comfort zone and take on the best in the world, internationally.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superbon stated:

“I know Takeru but he only fights in Japan. And if you are good, you should show how good you are to the world outside of Japan.”

Check out the interview below:

Of course, it should be no secret that Superbon is close friends with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang and Takeru are on a collision course in ONE Championship since the Japanese fighter announced that he had signed with the world’s biggest martial arts organization. Like the rest, Superbon can’t wait to see this fight come to fruition.

Meanwhile, in his most recent fight at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, Superbon scored a spectacular second-round head kick knockout over No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun ‘Turbine’ Ozcan.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, June 10, and fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch all the action with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

