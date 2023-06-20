3 reasons why Superbon is ready for a world title rematch

There isn't a better way to book a ticket for a world title rematch than a head-kick knockout.

The Thai striker whipped out a rocket of a left limb that separated Tayfun Ozcan from his senses at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, June 9, inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With that, the 32-year-old hopes to gain another shot at the featherweight kickboxing world title he dropped to Chingiz Allazov earlier this year.

In case, that destructive finish wasn't enough to impress the ONE matchmakers, here are three more reasons why Superbon deserves a rematch to regain his prized possession.

#3. Superbon guarantees entertainment

Entertainment is one thing that is synonymous with Superbon anytime he is called to action in ONE.

The Thai superstar has produced one barnburner after another throughout his promotional tenure, relying heavily on his Muay Thai base to starch opponents through and through.

He has solid boxing, lightning-quick feet, and a high IQ – three important factors that help him dish out classic fights on a regular basis.

For example, take a look at his highlight-reel finish of Tayfun Ozcan. Despite being on the attacking end of a typical Ozcan attack, the 32-year-old snuck in a match-ending kick that showcased all of the above.

Even in his previous bouts, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative has never failed to turn up – and that itself should be enough to earn him a shot at the 26-pound gold.

#2. Superbon has dominated each of his foes

To say Superbon has just been edging past his foes is an understatement. The Bangkok-based star has been standing head-and-shoulders above most of his rivals throughout his career and time at the Singapore-based organization.

Although his debut showing against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong wasn’t exactly the case, the rest of the fights that have followed – bar his sole defeat to Chingiz Allazov – were rather dominant, or at times, short and sweet.

He finished Giorgio Petrosyan with a crunching kick in just 20 seconds of the second round, and he needed only less than five minutes to take out Ozcan with a near-similar weapon.

In his unanimous decision victory over Marat Grigorian at ONE X, Superbon may have failed to gain another highlight-reel finish. But his dominance was clear for all to see from bell to bell.

#1. Superbon is the former divisional king after all

Last but not least, the Thai superstar deserves a shot at the featherweight kickboxing world title simply because he was a former divisional king.

Not many kickboxers who compete around the world can secure status as world champions. And that only makes his achievement as a former kingpin stand out even more, given ONE’s catalog of world champions in the featherweight kickboxing division.

The striking dynamo, currently ranked as the No.1-ranked contender in the stacked division, has repeatedly demonstrated that he is one of the most well-rounded fighters to ever enter the ONE stage. And truly, he has backed up those claims time and time again.

Of course, this doesn’t erase the fact that he lost his crown to Chingiz Allazov this past January. But all that he has achieved, including his most recent knockout of Ozcan, proves that he is more than ready to compete for kickboxing’s most prized possession next.

North American fans can rewatch his most recent finish at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

