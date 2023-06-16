Superbon says not a lot of fighters on the same level as legendary Nong-O

Superbon believes his friend and fellow Thai superstar Nong-O Hama will bounce back in his inevitable return to the Circle.

Both men saw their undefeated runs and ONE world titles being taken from them in 2023 with Superbon suffering a second-round knockout against Chingiz Allazov in January. Just three months later, Nong-O fell to former ONE flyweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty, bringing an end to two of the most dominant reigns in promotional history.

On June 9, Superbon bounced back, scoring a brutal second-round head kick knockout against Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11. Speaking at the post-fight press event following his highlight-reel finish, Superbon shared his support for Nong-O and believes it’s just a matter of time before he also bounces back in a big way.

“I believe he will bounce back and win again,” Superbon said. “To be honest, it is hard to find a fighter who is really on the same level as him in this division.”

With his win at ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon is right back into the ONE world title picture. Determined to score a rematch with Chingiz Allazov, Superbon will have to remain patient as ‘Chinga’ is slated for a featherweight kickboxing world title tilt with another icon, Marat Grigorian. The two men are set to square off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 with the winner meeting Superbon.

As for Nong-O, no official announcement has been made regarding his return, but there is no doubt that he will be inspired by Superbon’s epic return to the ring.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

