"Look at her without t*ts out" - Israel Adesanya's reaction to Nina-Marie Daniele's UFC Saudi Arabia outfit has fans rolling on the floor

Israel Adesanya recently sat down with Nina-Marie Daniele for an interview ahead of his UFC Saudi Arabia fight and sent fans into a frenzy with his reaction to the influencer's outfit. Adesanya jokingly lauded Daniele's modest, location-appropriate outfit and shared a light-hearted laugh with her.

In a YouTube video uploaded by 'Nina Drama' on her channel, Adesanya asked Daniele about her dressing like a "witch" and said:

"You dressed like one [a witch] today... Look at her without her t*ts out... Be modest, I respect it."

Fans soon flocked to the video's comments section to share their reaction, with many pointing out the chemistry between the two.

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (6:32):

One fan wrote:

"This felt so nice and genuine and unforced."

Another fan wrote:

"Izzy doesn't look as much like a hostage in this interview, lol."

Check out some more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @NinaDrama on YouTube]

'The Last Stylebender' is set to face Nassourdine Imavov in a middleweight contest in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend in Riyadh. The co-main event of the evening will feature Shara Magomedov and Michael 'Venom' Page in another exciting middleweight bout.

Nina-Marie Daniele gets called out by Sean Strickland for being a "Q-Anon shaman"

Sean Strickland recently shared his thoughts on Nina-Marie Daniele's political beliefs and joked about the MMA influencer being a hardcore conspiracy theorist. The former UFC 185-pound champion also claimed that Daniele does not trust the government.

In a recent X post, Strickland asked fans if Daniele had the 'N-word' pass if her ethnicity was in question. After a fan brought her politics into the equation, Strickland replied:

"Nina is more like the Q-Anon shaman in her political beliefs... Not a Republican or Democrat and deeply not trusting of the government as one should be."

