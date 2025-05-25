"Looked 10 years older than Dana White" - Chael Sonnen slams Conor McGregor's call outs and raises questions over alleged drug use

Chael Sonnen recently delivered sharp criticism of Conor McGregor, who hasn’t fought in the UFC octagon since 2021. In his remarks, the UFC Hall of Famer drew comparisons between McGregor and Dana White.

Despite McGregor's absence from the UFC, he has repeatedly expressed interest in fighting and has called out several top fighters. However, just a week ago, the UFC CEO stated that 'The Notorious' is not coming back to fight anytime soon, and they haven't been in contact for quite a while.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Sonnen pointed out McGregor's recent activities and raised a few questions about the Irishman's career, saying:

"They did a side-by-side, it was Conor [McGregor] and Dana. I swear to goodness, Conor looked 10 years older than Dana White, and you could see it in the eyes. You could see the booze in the eyelids and the co***ne in the eyeballs, saying I wanna fight."

He added:

And then you've got a promoter who's the only one with the legal right on the face of the earth to make it so that you can fight, and that promoter is standing there and saying, 'We're not even close, I'm not even taking his calls right now.'... How far has your career fallen? How far would it have to fall?"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Conor McGregor below:

When Ilia Topuria talked about losing interest in a potential Conor McGregor fight

Conor McGregor is one of the few athletes who has inspired many young competitors. Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria was one such athlete who admired 'The Notorious' during the early stages of his career and even envisioned a future fight against him.

However, due to McGregor's controversial actions outside the octagon, 'El Matador' has lost interest in facing him in the cage. While speaking to Ibai Llanos, Topuria expressed these sentiments, saying:

"I wouldn't like to fight McGregor. I mean, McGregor would be an option if I could fight him, but right now I'm telling you that if they offered me a fight with him, I'd say no because there are bigger fights than him."

He added:

"I know he's not what he was. He's not the McGregor that moved the masses. He's a McGregor who represents drugs and alcohol more than sport. I have been inspired by Conor, I admired him when I was little. And he lost it because he has betrayed the values that have brought him [to the top]. We have lost an idol."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Conor McGregor below (via @ChampRDS on X):

