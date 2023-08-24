"Looked like Khabib wearing his papakha" - Sean O'Malley's post-championship hair day invites a myriad of fan reactions

A Reddit post on the r/ufc subreddit featuring Sean O'Malley getting a new hairdo recently made the rounds, and has garnered a lot of traction.

The video is a timelapse of the work O'Malley had done to get the multicolored hairdo he sported at UFC 292, when he became the UFC bantamweight champion.

The post has varied reactions from fans, with some rather hilarious ones. In the start of the video, Sean O'Malley has his hair doused with bleach. One user noted the resemblance to Khabib Nurmagomedov's famous papakha, saying:

"For a few seconds there he really looked like khabib wearing his papakha."

Another user added:

"I’ll give his hair one thing, it is really well done I don’t think I’d be able to do that even if you gave me all the tools and this video for reference lol."

@DueAdministration605 further went on to say:

"I wanna see bald O'Malley with his beard. Who knows.... he will unlock his inner Dagestani and turn himself into : Shafiq Omalikov,now that's a mythical fighter."

Another user, @mental_tempe noted just how long it takes for O'Malley to get his hair done and sarcastically added:

"If only he spent that time training, he would’ve been a champ by now."

Another user, @barbarianlover defended Sean O'Malley's choice, saying:

"I really don’t get the hate for his hair. Like, if you’re gonna dye your hair anything other than bleach blonde, why not have fun with it? I mean I can get how it’s not some people’s style, but you gotta admit it’s at least eye catching (all things considered, good for his brand and notoriety at least)."

Sean O'Malley calls out Marlon 'Chito' Vera for a rematch in December

After capturing the 135 lb strap from Aljamain Sterling, 'Suga' made it clear that he wants to stay active, and called out rival Marlon Vera, who also won earlier in the night.

'Chito' holds a TKO win over O'Malley, and it's clear the bantamweight king wants to get that one back. O'Malley, speaking to Joe Rogan in his post-fight Octagon interview, stated that he would like to face Vera and make his first title defense in December.

