Looking at the career of Jamie Pickett, the man who will fight UFC debutant Bo Nickal in December

Since Bo Nickal made his MMA debut, the Penn State wrestling champion has taken the entire MMA world by storm. Having competed twice on Dana White's Contender Series, Nickal earned a UFC contract and is now scheduled to face Jamie Pickett in December.

A 21-fight veteran, Jamie Pickett is a former Next Level Fight Club middleweight champion. Having competed on the regional circuit, it took Pickett three fights on Dana White's Contender Series to earn a UFC contract.

However, 'The Nightwolf' made a disappointing debut in the UFC. In his promotional debut, Pickett faced Tafon Nchukwi and lost the fight via unanimous decision. While Pickett's fans hoped for a turnaround in his next fight, the American lost to Jordan Wright via TKO in round one. Pickett did find success in his next two bouts as he edged out unanimous decision wins against Laureano Staropoli and Joseph Holmes.

While many were excited for Pickett and the new form he found, things once again took a disappointing turn as the American middleweight lost the next two fights. 'The Nightwolf' lost to Kyle Daukaus, and most recently to Denis Tiuliulin.

Overall, Jamie Pickett has not had the start he would have liked to have in his UFC career. After six fights in the promotion, 'The Nightwolf' finds himself with a record of 2-4. The American will look to improve his record when he faces Nickal.

Bo Nickal wants to be the pound-for-pound No.1 fighter

In Dana White's Contender Series 56, Bo Nickal had a dominating win against Donovan Beard. The decorated wrestler submitted Beard to earn another first round victory in his second outing at DWCS.

This victory also earned Nickal the UFC contract he has been wanting. Now that the middleweight is an official part of the promotion, he will look to make a big name for himself.

While he has already called out the likes of Khamzat Chimaev, Bo Nickal also spoke about his ambitions of being pound-for-pound number one. Nickal said:

"I’m out to be the No. 1 pound-for-pound-fighter in the world. So that’s what I want to do, that’s what I’m here here to do, and that’s what I’m going to accomplish in the next five years." [H/T MMA Hour]

Bo Nickal has no doubt managed to captivate the attention of MMA fans. It will be interesting to see if he is able to live up to the hype and can become pound-for-pound No.1 in the future.

