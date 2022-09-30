Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

According to a report by ESPN, a matchup between UFC's latest hot prospect Bo Nickal and Dana White's Contender Series alumn Jamie Pickett is being finalized for UFC 282 this December.

Let's look at and compare their height, weight, reach, and UFC record.

Recently signed middleweight Bo Nickal came into the promotion in style, clinching two back-to-back finishes in the DWCS. The former amateur wrestler stands at 6 feet 1 inch in height and weighs in at 185lbs.

Watch Nickal's final fight at DWCS below:

The American is a southpaw and possesses a 76-inch reach. He is undefeated in pro-MMA and has a record of 3 wins. Despite two of those wins coming from the UFC feeder program, Nickal is yet to make his UFC debut.

DWCS alumn Jamie Pickett, on the other hand, stands at 6 feet 2 inches and weighs a similar 185 lbs. The orthodox fighter holds a 4-inch reach advantage over Nickal at 80 inches.

Pickett's UFC career has been less than stellar so far, with a record of 2 wins against 4 losses. His pro-MMA record is also a modest 13-8. The 34-year is currently on a two-fight skid.

Watch Jamie Pickett's latest loss against Denis Tiuliulin below:

Dana White brushed off the possibility of Bo Nickal's UFC debut against Khamzat Chimaev

During a post-fight interview with Lauro Sanko at the DWCS, Bo Nickal stated his interest in fighting No. 3-ranked middleweight Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch Nickal call out Khamzat Chimaev below:

Dana White doesn't seem too keen on testing the decorated wrestler against the Swede just yet, and rightly so. During the post-fight press conference after week 10 of DWCS, the UFC president suggested that it was still too early to pitch Nickal against Chimaev:

"Let's not get crazy here. You know what's funny, we were in match making today and you know we were just talking about Khamzat and... how f*****g good that guy really is."

Watch Dana White talk about Bo Nickal below:

Earlier in the press conference, White had stated that he was going to treat the 26-year-old like any other new prospect and wasn't going to test him against ranked talent from the get-go:

"No! you don't test him against ranked talent, you bring him in just like you would bring in any prospect... you build him up... The problem is that there's no easy fights here, this isn't like the boxing model... Everybody here are killers so... Some guys that come in here and it's a rough go... This guy [Nickal] came in and dominated twice."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far