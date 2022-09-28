Bo Nickal's journey to the UFC: Wrestling record, Dana White's Contender Series, and stats

After two impressive performances in season six of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), Bo Nickal has finally landed a spot on the UFC roster. Let's take a brief look at the former collegiate wrestler's road to the UFC.

Before exploring new horizons in MMA, Nickal was a highly accomplished wrestler. According to a report by Fun Nation, the 26-year-old's Penn State wrestling career comprised 120 wins against 3 losses.

Nickal also holds the unique achievement of clinching three back-to-back NCAA division 1 gold medals from 2017-19. His NCAA record stands at an impressive 19-1. He was also one of the finalists in the 2020 US Olympic wrestling team trials.

Shortly after the Olympic trials, he shifted his sights to MMA.

After having two successful fights as an amateur, the American made his professional MMA debut with Jorge Masvidal's iKon FC 3. Given that he is known for his wrestling prowess, he made quite a statement as he won his pro debut against John Noland via a first-round KO.

Soon after his impressive debut, Nickal landed an opportunity to take part in the sixth season of the DWCS. Unsurprisingly, the young American cruised to a first-round submission win over Zachary Borrego.

While his performance warranted a contract, UFC president Dana White wanted to test the rather green MMA fighter a bit more before signing him. In his second fight on DCWS, Nickal continued his impressive win streak against Donovan Beard. It took him just 52 seconds to lock in a triangle choke and secure victory.

The win finally got Nickal a much-deserved UFC contract. The American currently holds a pro MMA record of 3-0.

Bo Nickal eyes No. 1 pound-for-pound status by July 2024

In an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto following his impressive win at DWCS, newly signed UFC middleweight Bo Nickal stated that he sees himself being the UFC's pound-for-pound No.1 within two years.

Responding to Okamoto's question on when he thinks he'll reach the top of the heap in UFC, the 26-year-old said:

"Let's call it July [20]24... I see myself getting my UFC debut by the end of the year, [and then] getting four fights next year. At that point... I'll be 7 and 0, 8 and 0... Then by [the] middle of 2024, somewhere 11 [or] 12 and 0, all finishes and undisputed pound-for-pound No.1."

By the looks of it, the former wrestling champion is very serious about propelling his way to the top. At the post-fight presser following his latest victory, he even expressed interest in fighting fellow unbeaten wrestling phenom Khamzat Chimaev.

