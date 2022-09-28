"I'm one of the best wrestlers in the world" - Bo Nickal confident that Khamzat Chimaev is "a good matchup" for him

UFC newcomer Bo Nickal believes Khamzat Chimaev is a good matchup for him. The collegiate wrestling standout recently posted a callout to 'Borz' after getting signed to the UFC with his second victory in Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) Season 6.

When a reporter suggested that Nickal wasn't serious while calling out Chimaev, 'The Allen Assassin' replied during the DWCS post-fight presser:

"I don't know what you are talking about as far as kidding, but you know, I feel like that's a good matchup for me. He's obviously a high level grappler, high-level fighter. You know, he's one of the top fighters not only in his division but in the UFC, so I have a lot of respect for his skills. But I also know what I'm about."

While Nickal is yet to make his UFC debut, Chimaev is on the verge of title contention. The former three-time NCAA Division 1 wrestler understands that a matchup against 'Borz' is unlikely at the moment but is confident of a clash in the future.

While Nickal acknowledged Chimaev's skillset, he is well aware of his own credentials. The 26-year old further said:

"He's got skills and he does a lot of things really well. That being said, ask anybody who knows anything about wrestling, who watches the sport and studies it, then puts time into it - I'm one of the best wrestlers in the world."

Watch Nickal's comments on Chimaev below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full interview: Bo Nickal knows he's "probably not" going to get Khamzat Chimaev next, but says their fight is inevitable.Full interview: bit.ly/3CdoOhq Bo Nickal knows he's "probably not" going to get Khamzat Chimaev next, but says their fight is inevitable. 👀Full interview: bit.ly/3CdoOhq https://t.co/UkXvzi1Gx4

Dana White on Bo Nickal calling out Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal dispatched off Donovan Beard in the DWCS Season 6 finale to earn his ticket to the UFC. Nickal cut a WWE-style promo in the aftermath of his win, calling out Khamzat Chimaev and Logan Paul.

Watch Bo Nickal's call out to Khamzat Chimaev below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full interview: Bo Nickal knows he's "probably not" going to get Khamzat Chimaev next, but says their fight is inevitable.Full interview: bit.ly/3CdoOhq Bo Nickal knows he's "probably not" going to get Khamzat Chimaev next, but says their fight is inevitable. 👀Full interview: bit.ly/3CdoOhq https://t.co/UkXvzi1Gx4

However, UFC president Dana White believes Nickal might be getting too ahead of himself. Despite his spectacular college wrestling pedigree, White insists that Nickal will have to work his way up the middleweight rankings like any other new prospect.

The UFC head honcho said during the post-fight presser:

"Let’s not get crazy here. It’s funny, we were in matchmaking today, and we were talking about Khamzat and possibilities and how f****** good that guy really is... You don’t test him [Nickal] against ranked talent. You bring him in just like you would bring in any prospect. You build him up, give him fights."

Watch White's comments at the 2:00 mark of the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far