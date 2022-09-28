Watch: Bo Nickal secures spectacular 53-second finish at DWCS, immediately calls out Khamzat Chimaev and Logan Paul

Bo Nickal has his sights set on Khamzat Chimaev and Logan Paul after finally earning a coveted UFC contract by securing a second finish in the latest season of Dana White's Contender Series.

In the final bout of DWCS, Season 6, Nickal steamrolled CFFC middleweight champion Donovan Beard, putting him away via submission in the first round.

Nickal floored his opponent with a massive overhand left. The three-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champ wasted no time securing the mount position before threatening a guillotine choke.

Beard tried his best to break away, but Nickal caught him with a triangle choke during a scramble. A few seconds later, Beard had no choice but to tap out just 52 seconds into the bout.

The win finally earned Nickal a UFC contract after his second appearance on the show. In August, Nickal submitted Zack Borrego in 62 seconds.

It's safe to assume that Nickal is pretty confident he's ready for the big leagues. Not only that, but the 26-year-old prospect seems to like his chances against No.3-ranked UFC welterweight Chimaev.

"If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude [Khamzat Chimaev]. He might not even be the best guy, because he can’t even make weight, but if that’s the case, I’ll take him."

Nickal also suggested a bizarre second option if Chimaev is off the table. The new UFC signee said he wants to welcome the older Paul brother into the octagon.

"If not, then give me Logan Paul. UFC debut. Me vs. Logan Paul, I know he has some skills. If we can’t do it in the UFC, let’s do it in the WWE. I’ll meet you in the ring."

"Let’s not get crazy here" - Dana White on Bo Nickal calling out Khamzat Chimaev

Unfortunately for Bo Nickal, Dana White doesn't seem to be on board with his proposed matchup against Khamzat Chimaev.

Asked to comment on Nickal's callout, the UFC president appeared to be taken aback. The promoter also made it clear that he's looking to take a more conservative approach to building up Nickal as a UFC prospect, saying:

"Let’s not get crazy here. It’s funny, we were in matchmaking today, and we were talking about Khamzat Chimaev and possibilities and how f***ing good that guy really is."

