"Looking fly AF" - Nina Marie Daniele, Mackenzie Dern, Jon Jones, and fans react to Mark Zuckerberg and his wife attending Indian pre-wedding ceremony

MMA stars have shared their compliments to Mark Zuckerberg and his wife after the couple posed for a photograph ahead of attending an Indian pre-wedding ceremony.

Zuckerberg has ingrained himself in the MMA scene over recent years after taking up BJJ in his spare time. His hardwork also paid off as last year as he picked up his first BJJ tournament win.

The Meta CEO has also regularly been spotted cageside during some of the biggest cards of the year. He even made the walk to the octagon alongside Alexander Volkanovski after the Australian had asked him to at UFC 298.

Recently, Zuckerberg shared a photograph of he and his wife attending a pre-wedding ceremony.

Check out the post here:

Due to being such a high-profile name that is an avid fan of the sport, it is no suprise that Zuckerberg has struck up multiple friendships with some of the UFC's best.

Spotted in the comments of his post on Instagram was stars such as Jon Jones and Mackenzie Dern, as well as popular MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele. All of them offered their compliments to 'Zuck' and his wife.

Jon Jones wrote:

"Swag🔥"

Mackenzie Dern added:

"Looking sharp you two! 🔥"

And Nina Marie-Daniele wrote:

"You guys are looking fly AF 🤍🤍 no pun intended!"

Check out the comments below:

UFC stars comments

Alexander Volkanovski explains why Mark Zuckerberg walked out with him at UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski recently explained his reasoning for having Mark Zuckerberg walk with him to the octagon at UFC 298.

'The Great' suffered a second round KO defeat to Ilia Topuria on the night, but made headlines during his walk to the cage as the Meta CEO joined him alongside his team.

Following his loss to 'El Matador', Volkanovski was then asked at the post-fight presser why Zuckerberg walked out with him. The Australian explained that he was the one to ask if he'd accompany him, to which 'Zuck' happily obliged:

"He [Mark Zuckerberg] was coming to watch and obviously, I'm mates with him and chat to him regularly. He said he was coming to the event and I was like, 'Hey, we'd love to have you come and walk out with us.' He was worried he'd be in the way but I said, 'No, you won't get in the way.' We loved that and he did. It's something different aye?"

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments here (6:40):