Fans have reacted to Oscar Valdez's horrific eye injury suffered in his fight against Emanuel Navarrete.

Valdez and Navarrete collided inside the Desert Diamond Arena last night in a highly anticipated WBO junior lightweight championship. The latter started the fight strongly and was seemingly in control of the fight. However, the Mexican was able to find his feet towards the later part of the fight but it was seemingly not enough.

Following a 12-round war with Emanuel Navarrete, Oscar Valdez was handed a unanimous decision defeat. Apart from the loss, Navarrete also suffered a horrific eye injury which left his eye swollen-shut.

Reacting to the same, fans had this to say on social media:

"Oscar looking like Quasimodo"

"Its crazy navarrete got hit 140 times and literally looks like he woke up from a 10 hour slumber. Some people face just reacts definitely."

I know it's a championship fight and all but the doctor didn't step in once"

"Yall want Oscar Valdez to retire, now, huh? That eye is rough I know summa yall sensitive a** want him to quit his job now right?"

Oscar Valdez hails Emanuel Navarrete as a "true champion"

Emanuel Navarrete put on a show against Oscar Valdez to retain his WBO junior lightweight title. Both fighters were highly appreciative of each other following the fight as they gave fans a fight to remember.

During the post-fight interview, Valdez spoke highly of Navarrete and hailed his opponent as a true champion. He said:

"He's just a warrior you know, I tried to try my best...we're giving our best that's all I can say, you're a warrior, my congratulations, you are a true champion."

Further in the post-fight interview, Valdez reflected on his loss while suggesting that he feels terrible. While thanking everybody who came out in support, the Mexican had this to say:

"Not give up man, I'm sorry I'm disappointed. Everybody who came here to support and I feel, I feel terrible. Everybody who came out I hope that you are not disappointed and you enjoyed the fight and I hope to do it again."

