"Pls stop discrediting him"- Shakur Stevenson heaps praise on Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson delivered on his promise, taking out Oscar Valdez pretty easily this past weekend. ‘Fearless’, who already holds the WBO title, snatched Valdez’s WBC belt via a unanimous decision win.

Although Stevenson shared several moments of banter with Valdez prior to the clash, the American has praised his Mexican counterpart just days after their fight. Following Valdez’s maiden professional loss, Stevenson stood by and urged fans to acknowledge his latest opponent’s accomplishments so far. The 24-year-old tweeted:

“Valdez defended his tittle at 126 about 6 times he moved up to 130 fought the “Boogeyman” Berchelt for the title and beat him up then knocked him out - Pls stop discrediting him he’s a hellavu fighter and champion and when his career is over he will go down in the history books”

Oscar Valdez was on an unprecedented run, donning the WBC Super Featherweight Championship for a brief period. His title run was further bolstered by highlight reel KOs. Shakur Stevenson put an end to the Mexican's run with relative ease.

The bout appeared to be a lopsided affair and Valdez remained on the wrong side of the beatdown. There’s no denying that Stevenson had a pretty easy day at work. He is now a dominant force at 130lbs and moved one step closer to a shot at undisputed gold with his latest victory.

Watch the fight highlights below:

Oscar Valdez is optimistic about his future despite loss to Shakur Stevenson

Unlike Shakur Stevenson, Oscar Valdez will now have to climb the ladder to the top once again. His recent defeat clearly exposed flaws in his game, which his future opponents can plan on exploiting.

The former WBC Champion took to Instagram after the fight and vowed to make a strong comeback. Valdez also thanked his fans for sticking around throughout. He wrote in the caption (translated via Google Translate):

"Thanks to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, there have been ups and downs, but I have always tried to give you a good show, this time we didn't win the fight but I did my best. I promise to come back stronger and try to put the Mexican flag as high as possible."

