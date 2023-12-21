“Looking like a straight beast” - Sage Northcutt looks primed and ready for dream match against Shinya Aoki in Tokyo

American MMA star and ONE Championship lightweight fighter 'Super' Sage Northcutt will lock horns with Japanese legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki at ONE 165 early next year.

On January 28, ONE Championship will return to the Land of the Rising Sun and will feature a match between the much-anticipated match between the American stalwart and the grizzled Japanese legend. This inter-generational match will go down at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Ahead of ONE 165, Sage Northcutt is showing off his ferocious speed on the heavy bag:

Fans are reacting to the video in various ways:

Comments on the video

@limktg_7132, @bubblyghost, and @cambodian_joyboy are sending Sage Northcutt some love:

"Jacked! 👀🏋🏻‍♂️💪🏼"

"Look at sage! Looking like a straight beast 👏"

"Lookin pretty elite bro"

@keisarilahikainen had an interesting insight:

"I suspect Sage takes this in 1 round. Aoki has passed his prime half a decade ago. Guy we see today has lost it's strongest tools but is still dangerous. I doubt that danger alone is enough to stop an athletic world class fighter in his prime."

Chatri Sityodtong thinks Sage Northcutt vs. Shinya Aoki "ends in a submission or knockout"

The entire MMA world is holding its breath in anticipation for this fight but perhaps none more than ONE Championship CEO and Chairman, Chatri Sityodtong. The veteran fight promoter spoke about it at the ONE Championship press conference in Japan:

“Shinya Aoki versus Sage Northcutt is the classic legend versus rising superstar. The veteran lion versus the young lion. This is gonna be a very exciting, exciting match. I believe this also ends in a submission or knockout - it depends on who brings their A-game that day.”

This bout could very well not need any judges. Both Aoki and Northcutt are the definitions of "finishers" in MMA.

'Super' Sage has 9 out of 12 wins by either KOor submission, while the legendary Aoki has 4 wins via KO and an astounding 30 victories via submission. These numbers should be enough to have the entire MMA world tuning in.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.