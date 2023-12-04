“This ends in a submission or knockout” – Chatri Sityodtong thrilled for ‘veteran lion vs. young lion’ match between Shinya Aoki and Sage Northcutt

Japanese legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki will return to action at ONE 165 early next year.

Across the circle from him will be American MMA star and ONE Championship lightweight Sage Northcutt in what could be the final dance for the great 'Tobikan Judan'.

On January 28, ONE Championship will return to the 'Land of the Rising Sun' with two stellar matches announced so far: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru and Sage Northcutt vs. Shinya Aoki.

The bout between 'Super' Sage and 'Tobikan Judan' has been planned and postponed for years, and is now finally going to happen at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The entire MMA world is excited about this fight but none more than ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong, who spoke about it at the recent ONE Championship press conference in Japan:

“Shinya Aoki versus Sage Northcutt is the classic legend versus rising superstar. The veteran lion versus the young lion. This is gonna be a very exciting, exciting match. I believe this also ends in a submission or knockout - it depends on who brings their A-game that day.”

This bout could very well not see the judges' scorecards, as both Aoki and Northcutt are the epitomes of "finishers" in the sport.

'Super' Sage has nine of his 12 wins by either KO/TKO or submission. As for the legendary Aoki, the 40-year-old MMA icon has four wins via KO/TKO and a staggering 30 victories via submission.

Those numbers should be enough to get anyone hyped for this fight.

Chatri Sityodtong considers Shinya Aoki to be "one of the most dangerous grapplers in MMA history"

During the same press conference, Sityodtong spoke about Aoki’s 20-year career and outlined what makes him such a legend of the sport:

“Shinya is truly one of the greatest mixed martial artists in the history of Japan. A legend with over 50 fights. Vast majority of his wins are by submission. One of the most dangerous grapplers in MMA history.”

Fans can catch ONE 165 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on January 28.