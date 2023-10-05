"Looking sharp!" - KSI left amazed by Salt Papi's incredible transformation during wholesome interaction courtside

Salt Papi and KSI recently had a friendly interaction where the British influencer shared words of praise for the former.

During their brief interaction, the 30-year-old complimented the fellow influencer boxer for his recent weight loss.

"Yo, congrats on the weight loss, bro!... I can tell bro, you be looking sharp. Nice!"

Check out a clip of their interaction below:

Both KSI and Salt Papi are going to be part of the upcoming Misfits & DAZN event which is being called 'The Prime Card'. The event will be held at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on October 14.

Papi will go toe-to-toe against Slim Albaher in a five-round middleweight clash.

KSI, on the other hand, will headline the event in an intriguing cruiserweight matchup against boxing star Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury.

Apart from that, there is an exciting matchup taking place in the co-main event of 'The Prime Card'. Logan Paul will face off against Dillon Danis in a six-round bridgerweight bout. There is a lot of hype surrounding the fight due to the back-and-forth between the two individuals on social media.

So, many fans will be curious to know the outcome of this fight.

A comparison between KSI and Tommy Fury's boxing journey

Coming into the fight, KSI is riding a five-fight undefeated streak. The 30-year-old is 4-0 (1) as a boxer and started his professional career on November 9, 2019. That night, he took on Logan Paul at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and emerged victorious via a split decision.

The British influencer went on to win his first four professional fights. In his fifth outing, the 30-year-old locked horns against Joe Fournier. The bout was originally declared a knockout win for KSI but the result was later overturned to a no-contest due to an accidental elbow from him.

Tommy Fury, on the other hand, is also undefeated as a boxer and has a professional record of 9-0. 'TNT' started his boxing career in December 2018 and after stacking up eight wins, he locked horns against Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match. The event occurred in February 2023 at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The bout was a razor-close affair that ended with Fury getting his hand raised via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 76-73, 74-75 and 76-73 in favor of Tyson Fury's half-brother.