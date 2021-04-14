"Looking to start the foundations of a good fight" - Conor McGregor trolls Dustin Poirier in search of a new opponent

The third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier hasn't been called off. But McGregor has claimed on social media that he will be fighting a new opponent on July 10th. Taking to Twitter, the Irishman once again trolled The Diamond whilst indicating that he's in search of a new opponent.

After the donation drama between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier that unfolded on Twitter, The Notorious One seemed quite furious with Poirier's actions on social media.

In one of his latest tweets, Conor McGregor took a subtle shot at Poirier by subtly using the name of The Diamond's The Good Fight Foundation. The Irishman further asked which fighters were willing to step up to face the former two-division UFC champion.

Here's what Conor McGregor tweeted out in search of a new opponent:

Looking to start the foundations of a good fight you guys, who’s in?

McGregor Vs ... ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 13, 2021

Poirier recently took shots at Conor McGregor for not donating the promised amount to the former's Good Fight Foundation charity. In his defense, The Notorious One claimed he wasn't informed of where the donated money would go and how Poirier's team would use it.

The back-and-forth between the two men started a heated dispute on social media, and pundits from around the MMA world also chimed in with their opinions on the situation.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier spoke in defense of McGregor and claimed he had the right to ask about how the donation would be used.

100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work! July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again https://t.co/k3Cu9DG1Me — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

Will Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight for the third time?

The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is yet to be officially announced by the UFC. However, several reports have claimed that the bout has been confirmed for UFC 264.

It remains to be seen what decision the UFC will make after Conor McGregor claimed he is willing to withdraw from the trilogy bout against Poirier and fight someone else on the July 10th card.

Several fighters, including Kevin Lee and Rafael dos Anjos, have thrown their names into the hat to fight McGregor this summer. With Nate Diaz returning in May, the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between him and McGregor could also be a possibility.