"Looking stunning in your bikini" - Fans react as Paige VanZant turns heads in new swimsuit snap on Instagram

Paige VanZant has left fans in awe with her latest swimsuit snaps on Instagram.

The former UFC athlete is among the most famous female fighters in the world. Despite not being active over the past two years, '12 Gauge' has seen a significant increase in her popularity thanks to her career as a model on the exclusive content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns.

VanZant has built a massive fan following on Instagram as well, and her posts are quick to garner a lot of attention. The same happened recently when she took to the social media platform to share some snaps of herself while donning a swimsuit.

She captioned the post:

"Happier than ever"

VanZant's loyal legion of followers were quick to flood the comments section of the post and express their admiration for the former UFC star. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Looking stunning in your bikini Paige"

"Oh yeah she's deff fighting again. Let her cook"

"Amazing"

Paige VanZant opens up on the negative comments she receives on social media

As mentioned earlier, Paige VanZant has emerged as one of the most popular creators on OnlyF*ns. This has also helped her to earn a lot of money and make a life herself without fighting. However, she has also been subjected to hate for the same reason.

During an episode of her AKick*ssLoveStory podcast, VanZant discussed her encounters with negative comments. While she receives support and admiration from her fans, the former UFC fighter also faces a notable amount of derogatory comments online.

Speaking about it, '12 Gauge' stated that people post negative comments because they feel that they have a voice. She said:

"The comment section on these videos on my Instagram and I know that it's just social media but it is, that's how it is. People comment negative things because it makes them feel like they have a voice."

Austin Vanderford, VanZant's husband, proceeded to give his thoughts on the matter and showed support for his wife. He said:

"You are a very kind person, you have a sweetheart and you know, a lot of that stuff gets lost on social media and it's crazy."

Catch Paige VanZant's comments below: